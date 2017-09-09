1 Killed, 7 Wounded In City Shootings Since Friday Evening

(STMW) — Eight people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago to start the weekend, including a man killed on the South Side and another wounded on a Near West Side Green Line train.

The homicide happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, where officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on the street in the 5300 block of South Seeley, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Green Line shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. Friday when a 30-year-old man got into a fight with two people on the train as it pulled into the Ashland Station at 1601 W. Lake St. They began to tussle over a gun, which went off, hitting the 30-year-old in the shoulder, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. Detectives were questioning two people of interest Friday night.

The latest shooting happened about 6:15 a.m. Saturday when a 23-year-old man was wounded when the person he was trying to rob stole his gun from him and shot him in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. The turn of events happened when he walked up to a female, whose age was unknown, and announced a robbery in the 8000 block of South Ashland, according to police.

She wrestled the gun away from him and shot him in the hand, police said. He ran away but was soon caught by officers. He was treated at Christ Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. Charges against him are pending.The robbery victim was not injured.

About 3:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. He was walking along the 2200 block of West 21st Street when shots rang out, hitting him in the thumb, police said. He was in good condition at Stroger.

Just after 2 a.m. in South Chicago, a 41-year-old was sitting outside in the 8600 block of South Kingston when she was shot in the shoulder. She was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

About 9 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was in a Lawndale neighborhood alley off the 1200 block of South Avers when someone in a dark-colored car shot him in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A little over an hour earlier, someone shot a 23-year-old man in the abdomen in Gresham’s 8800 block of South Eggleston, police said. He was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The first shooting of the weekend happened about 4:30 p.m. in West Englewood. Someone in a passing vehicle shot at a group standing in the 6400 block of South Honore, but instead the gunfire hit a 29-year-old man in the buttocks nearby, police said. The man, who wasn’t the target, was in good condition at Holy Cross.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)