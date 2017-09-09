Dolton Dedicates Street Sign To Fallen Firefighter

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dolton renamed the portion of Park Avenue that runs along Fire Station No. 1 “Firefighter Lawrence Matthews Way” in honor a department veteran who recently died in the line of duty.
Lawrence Matthews, nicknamed “Iron Man,” would have turned 36 on Saturday. He died three months ago of cardiac arrest while trying to prevent a mobile home fire from spreading on a windy day.
Matthews was sworn in to the fire department on in 2009, two years after having a heart transplant.
Dolton Fire Chief Steven ‘Pete’ McCain said Saturday’s event was to honor a hero. “We’re here today not only to reflect on what has occurred, but to most importantly celebrate the life of our friend, and loved one, our Iron Man.”
His widow, Rachel Matthews, said she was moved, adding, “This is definitely a remarkably way to remember him. For the children to always have this — they can always come here and know that he was loved.”
Their children wore shirts that read, “My daddy is a hero.”
They all helped pull a rope unveiling the honorary street sign.