Hurricane Irma: Five Things We Know Today

CHICAGO (CBS) — Irma is one of the strongest hurricanes ever in the Atlantic and is on a collision course with South Florida.

Here are five things we know about Irma, as of Saturday morning.

1. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Irma has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph, down from Friday’s winds of 150 mph. Still, Irma continues to bring life-threatening winds to the North Coast of Cuba.

Highest Threat for destructive HURRICANE FORCE WINDS across Keys & Gulf coast of Florida @CBSMiami #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/uXrSkwHotD — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) September 9, 2017

2. Irma is expected to produce extremely heavy rain and inland flooding. Based on the current track, total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches, with isolated amounts between 20 and 25 inches, are expected over the Florida Keys, the Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia.

NHC has an interactive map on its website showing the expected level of storm surge in South Florida: https://t.co/yqqUV388yX pic.twitter.com/6mBOQAIoJ3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2017

3. Local government issued a curfew Saturday morning across South Florida, CBS Miami reports. Broward County issued the curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. and remains in effect until further notice. A mandatory curfew will also be in place Saturday evening in Coral Springs from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

4. The NHC began issuing hourly updates on Irma. They will continue until the storm’s eye is no longer visible on U.S. Doppler Radar.

Capt. Phil Blancher from the Air Force Reserve's hurricane hunters captured Irma's eye while flying into the storm: https://t.co/fLFlL3F2lv pic.twitter.com/ZmOn6jfIiO — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2017

5. Irma is forecasted to restrengthen. The hurricane will likely strengthen into a powerful, Category 4 Hurricane before reaching the lower part of the Keys Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Key West.

“You will not survive this storm surge. This is a life-threatening situation,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said at a news conference Saturday morning. “Evacuate — not tonight, not in an hour. You need to go right now.”