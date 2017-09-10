Bears’ Kyle Long, Markus Wheaton, Prince Amukamara Inactive For Opener

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears will play with a shuffled offensive line after officially ruling out guard Kyle Long for Sunday’s season opener with the Falcons.
Long was unable to recover in time after spending the offseason rehabbing his ankle, which was surgically repaired last November. In his absence, the Bears are expected to start veteran Tom Compton.
Receiver Markus Wheaton and cornerback Prince Amukamara are also among key Bears players inactive for Sunday’s game. Deonte Thompson will start at receiver opposite Kevin White, while Kyle Fuller will work in at cornerback opposite Marcus Cooper.
Linebacker Pernell McPhee is active for the game, this after a knee scope in late July. He was activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list last weekend and worked in a limited fashion during the week.
The Bears’ inactives also include quarterback Mark Sanchez, defensive lineman John Jenkins, running back Taquan Mizzell and receiver Tre McBride.
Kickoff between the Bears and Falcons comes at noon CT from Soldier Field.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.