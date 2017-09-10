Chicago Officer Shoots, Kills 19-Year-Old After Getting Hit By Car

(STMW) — A Chicago Police officer shot and killed a 19-year-old man after he hit and seriously hurt the officer with his car early Sunday in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers pulled the car over just before 1 a.m. after they saw the man driving erratically in the 2100 block of North Laramie, according to News Affairs Sgt. Al Stinites.

When the officers got out of their squad car, the man pinned one of them with his car, Stinites said.

One of the officers fired shots and fatally struck the 19-year-old driver, Stinites said. He died at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but his condition had stabilized, Stinites said.

He was placed on administrative duty for 30 days, per CPD policy.

The Independent Police Review Authority was investigating the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)