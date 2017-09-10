Hurricane Irma: Five Things We Know Today

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hurricane Irma was back to a Category 4 Storm early Sunday, with winds up to 60 mph in Miami.

Here are five things we know about Irma, as of Sunday morning.

1. Irma made landfall around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Cudjoe Key in lower Florida Keys and began its assault. The U.S.National Hurricane Center says it is supposed to remain a powerful storm as it moves through the Keys and near the state’s West Coast.

2. Florida utility officials say more than two million homes and businesses are without power, so far, as Irma hits the state. The majority of the outages are in Miami-Dade County, Broward and Palm Beach County, which are Florida’s three major counties.

3. At last check, three deaths have been reported in Florida, according to CBS News, after more than two dozen were killed in the Caribbean.

Three deaths are reported in Florida. Hurricane and tropical storm winds extend over 200 miles wide and over 100,000 people are in shelters: pic.twitter.com/y6ModZb3CI — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017

4. For the first time, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the city of Atlanta, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia said. The warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. Peak winds were expected to reach 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a large portion of North and central GA for #Irma pic.twitter.com/VUXLAgQe1T — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) September 10, 2017

5. Sen. Marco Rubio, who is riding out the storm at home in Florida, says Irma is shaping up to be a worst-case scenario for the southwestern part of his state.

“This is a very unique storm because of its size and scope,” Rubio said on “Face the Nation.” “You usually are able to say that there’s some safe place in the state that you can go to. In this particular case, virtually the entire state is being impacted by the storm.”

Don’t let your guard down! Irma is bringing dangerous conditions to ALL of Florida including the east coast. #Irma #FLWX pic.twitter.com/liARgFpJj9 — NWS (@NWS) September 10, 2017

He urged people to listen to local officials.