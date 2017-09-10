Levine: Reinforcements On The Way For Cubs With Contreras Back

By Bruce Levine —

CHICAGO (CBS) — With Willson Contreras coming off the disabled list Sunday, the Chicago Cubs’ sporadic offence got a real jolt of positive energy.

The Cubs have scored a ton of runs since the All-Star break. The fact that much of the scoring and run differential numbers have come in big blowout games cannot be denied.

The need for regulars coming off the DL could be a huge help.

“I am a 100 percent and ready to play,” the catcher said after being out 31 days with a right hamstring pull.

Positive vibes may be right around the corner with Addison Russell on the fast track back as well. However, Javier Baez has done a masterful job of filling in for Russell. Realistically, the entire structure of the lock down infield defense changes greatly with Baez at second base and Russell at shortstop.

The same can be said for the catching position. Alex Avila and Rene Rivera have been outstanding since Contreras’ injury put him on the DL Aug. 9. With Contreras back, the dynamic for Joe Maddon and the staff changes again. Another slugging threat would be welcome in a lineup that depends greatly on the extra base hit.

Maddon and the coaches will try to ease Contreras back into the lineup. “It is hard to ask him not to go 100 percent,” Maddon said. “The trainers feel very strongly Willson is well healed.”

“I think the best thing we can do is limit innings for him at the beginning,” Maddon continued. “This would be almost like him being on a rehab assignment. That is the only recourse we have other than to ask him not to go hard. That is difficult to do. I would probably ask him not to ‘Respect 90’ (run full out), don’t be jumping at bag, don’t try to do too much. Just try to temper it a little bit. Just play the game behind the plate like you would. Swing the bat like you would.”

Russell had his best workouts in quite a while over the weekend. The plan could have him eased back into the lineup after another ten days or so.

“It is going pretty smooth,” Russell said on Saturday. “Third day running and each day my foot is feeling better. The workload is packing on, but the foot’s feeling a lot better, and that’s looking pretty positive.”

Bringing both players back without risking further injury will have to be the Cubs’ top priority. The notion that the team needs the best version of these two talented players is real. Run production has been very iffy in recent weeks, forcing Maddon to start offensive specialist position players, such as John Jay and Tommy LaStella.

At the same time, the dugout boss was crossing his fingers that the lack of range and defensive prowess for the overall team does not cause losses in close games. In July, Maddon predicted that it would be a three or four team race to the wire.

And he confirmed it again Sunday, saying, “We have never been able to just roll,” referring to the Cubs’ inability to gather a foothold on the division. “In fact, we have been rather streaky. There is nothing that indicated to me we are going to get away from that. I didn’t see it, I didn’t feel it. We would have a good four, five, six games. All of a sudden it goes away for a couple of days.”

That prediction was right on target for with what is occurring now. With 20 games left in the season, the Cubs hold a slim and precarious three game lead over the Brewers and the Cardinals.

The Cubs have been in first place, or tied for the lead, since July 26. Their biggest lead was as recent as Sept. 7. The 12 remaining games with the two top contenders will decide the winner of the Central race.

“We have to win our games,” Contreras said. “I am 100 percent and I will give my guys my energy. They are going to feel it. From now on, we have to focus every single game. We will see what happens.”