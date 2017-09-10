Man Shot Outside Bronzeville Church

CHICAGO (CBS) — A visitor from India is one of the latest victims of Chicago’s gun violence.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports he was wounded Saturday afternoon after attending a church service in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Members of the Hyde Park Seventh-day Adventist Church said they were stunned by what happened. Astor Rogers added, “People are coming out of church and you don’t expect that to happen. Especially during the daytime.”

The 67-year-old victim attended the Sabbath Service, and when he and his wife were walking to their car near 46th and Drexel, a gunman in a gray SUV fired shots — intended at someone else — before taking off.

“All of a sudden, we heard this boom, boom, boom! We were in the choir and we ran to the window,” said Bettye Sallis.

During the incident a parked Chevy was also struck by gunfire, according to Chicago Police.

Other choir members said the couple came back into the church, and saw that the man had been shot in the stomach.

“I looked at him and saw blood going down his right leg,” Rodney Green said. “Because he lost quite a bit of blood he started to get lightheaded.” Thankfully, there were some nurses among the church goers who quickly came to his aid.

The church pastor rode with the victim to Northwestern Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Church members say he and his wife are in Chicago to be with their pregnant daughter.

At last check, no one was in custody. Area Central is investigating.