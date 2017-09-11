3 Charged In Connection To CTA Green Line Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men, including the victim, have been charged in connection to a shooting last Friday night at a CTA Green Line station.
The shooting happened Friday night at the Ashland/Lake Street station, on the near West Side. Police said shots were fired when the 30-year-old victim got into an argument with two other men.
Cyrus Williams, 28, of Sheboygan WI and Antonio Echols, 27, of Chicago each face aggravated battery charges.
The victim, Antonio Dameron, 30, of Chicago faces an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
Police said Williams and Echols argued with Dameron on the train as it pulled into the Ashland Station.
The men began to fight when a gun went off and the victim was shot in his left shoulder.
Williams and Echols were taken into custody after officers arrived at the scene. Police then went to Stroger hospital to process the victim, Dameron, for unlawful use of a weapon, after discovering a gun in the his possession.
Police said it is possible the victim was wounded by his own gun.