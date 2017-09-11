Hobart Police Investigating Shooting At Southlake Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a reported shooting Monday at the Southlake Mall in Hobart, Indiana.
Hobart Police said they responded to reports of a gunshot victim just before noon. When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot while seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered that a passenger, who was also inside the vehicle, fled before they arrived.
According to Capt. Garrett Ciszewski, witness accounts described the gunshot as coming from an occupant of a late 1990’s black Ford F-150 extended cab.
No further details were immediately available… Check back for updates.