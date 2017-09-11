Chicago Police Officer Among 4 Injured In Logan Square Rollover Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was among four people injured late Sunday in a rollover crash that may have been alcohol-related in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
About 11:10 p.m., a squad car responding to a call for service with emergency equipment activated was traveling east in the 2500 block of West Fullerton when it was rear-ended by an eastbound 2002 Dodge Caravan, according to Chicago Police.
The Caravan then crashed head-on into a westbound 2002 Ford Focus, police said.
An 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man inside the Focus were taken to Stroger Hospital and Illinois Masonic Medical Center, respectively, police said. The driver of the Caravan, a 27-year-old man, was also taken to Masonic.
Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez said all three people were listed in serious-to-critical condition. Police said their conditions were all stabilized.
One officer suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Police said alcohol may have played a role in the crash. Charges were pending early Monday against the driver of the Caravan.
