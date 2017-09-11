Pompei: Observations From Bears-Falcons

By Dan Pompei–

(CBS) The Bears losing by six points to the Falcons on Sunday shouldn’t be cause for celebration. Almost all NFL teams can play competitively and keep it close. The ones that win at the end have elite quarterbacks and/or difference-making players at other positions. The Bears haven’t proved they are in that category.

Here are my other observations.

1. If I could get ROI on my stocks like general manager Ryan Pace got ROI on defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, what a wonderful world it would be.

2. In order for Hicks to justify that new paper, he’s going to have to keep playing with the consistency he did Sunday.

3. Can Hicks play receiver?

4. Kevin White and the Bears, just not meant to be. Hoping for the best for him in his recovery and his future. He deserves some good fortune.

5. Letting a difference-maker like Alshon Jeffery walk out the door almost always is a mistake. It’s a bigger mistake when you have no chance of replacing him.

6. How can you develop a rookie quarterback with this group of receivers?

7. Barring promotions and demotions, the Bears’ inability to throw the ball downfield will be their downfall.

8. I’d like to know why tight end Zach Miller wasn’t a bigger part of the game plan.

9. Mike Glennon isn’t the type of quarterback who makes his offensive line look good.

10. How can you not be impressed with Tarik Cohen? I’ll bet he makes a lot of big plays and stays in the NFL for a long time. But I suspect he needs to be a complementary player, not the centerpiece of the offense.

11. The offensive play-calling was straight out of 2016. The Bears had 44 drop-backs against 19 runs. That has to change.

12. The Bears offense isn’t good enough to win on most Sundays without getting more help from the defense. By help, I mean takeaways.

13. Bears cornerbacks answered the challenge Sunday. Credit where it is due. Perhaps they’ve been underestimated.

14. Has anyone seen Pernell McPhee?

15. After one game, I would say they are who we thought they were.

Dan Pompei has been covering the NFL since 1985 and is a regular contributor to 670 The Score and a host on 670’s Bears pregame show. He writes for Bleacher Report and theathletic.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Dan Pompei.