Man Charged With Shooting 13-Year-Old Girl In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with shooting a 13-year-old girl last month in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
Jaquel Rogers, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago Police.
The girl was shot in the back as she rode in a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 6500 block of South Bell, police said at the time.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said. At the time of the shooting, investigators believed she was struck during an exchange of gunfire on the street.
Rogers, who lives in West Englewood, has been ordered held at Cook County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Wednesday.
