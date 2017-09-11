Woman Found Dead In Walk-In Freezer At Rosemont Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a 19-year-old woman from Chicago was pressing for answers, after she was found dead in a hotel freezer on Sunday.
Kenneka Jenkins’ body was found inside a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Her family said she went to a party at the hotel with friends late Friday night, but then went missing.
Police said Jenkins was last seen at the party early Saturday. She was reported missing Saturday afternoon, and hotel staff found her dead in the freezer after police contacted management about the missing person report.
The family said investigators told them surveillance video from the hotel appeared to show Jenkins stumbling around after heavy drinking. Police told them she might have been trapped in the freezer by accident, but the family disputes that.
“The freeze door is heavy. I worked in a cafeteria door. It’s no way if she’s drunk, and they saying she’s stumbling, so she don’t have no strength,” said Jenkins’ sister, Leonore Harris.
An autopsy on Sunday was inconclusive, pending further investigation by police, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.