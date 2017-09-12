90210: The Musical Debuts On Chicago Stage

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re a child of the 90’s you probably watched the Fox hit “Beverly Hills 90210”.

The television series about Dylan, Kelly, Brandon, Brenda & the gang at the Peach Pit ran from October 4, 1990 to May 17, 2000.

Now, the musical is coming to the Broadway Playhouse.

“It’s everything you love about 90210 and perhaps everything you hate,” laughed Alexis Kelley, who plays Kelly Taylor.

“It’s a parody so it’s a lot of fun. It explores the drama, the backstabbing, watching kids suffer, but in the like, the best way, in a musical in a fun, dramatic way that makes you laugh,” she said.

From the creators of “Full House: The Musical,” the unauthorized parody of the 90’s cult classic features original songs and everything 90’s, including the attitudes and the clothes.

“Oh yeah, big bangs, big, oversized jean jackets, high wasted jeans,” laughed Kelley.

“Oh and oversized overalls,” laughed Alan Trinca, who plays brooding bad buy Dylan McKay.

“This show has some hard core fans so we want to play homage to the show while poking fun at it as well,” he said. “People love nostalgia, people love to feel those feelings that they did when they were kid so watching these characters come to life, 15-20 years after they watched them on TV just draws them.”

Kelley said 90210 was such a ground breaking show for teens and young people in the early 90’s, it’s become a cult classic.

“90210 the show really opened up the whole genre of the teen soap opera. I think to be able to pay homage to that and bringing it back now and exploring the genre and the style which may feel outdated, but that’s what you comment on in a parody so you can do it in a loving way but also joke about it,” she said. “So many shows followed it still explored those same themes. The angst of it, the suffering. I think people feel really connected to it.”

“It’s very South Park humor so it’s adult humor, but it’s all in good fun. It’s also poking fun in a loving way,” Trinca said.

The cast opened the off broadway show in New York City.

“We did it in the East Village so it was a grungy area. We had people actually travel to New York City to see this show because they love it so much. There are all these 90210 fan groups. We got a fantastic response to it so we’re excited to bring it to the fans of Chicago,” Trinca said. “There’s this built in fan base but you don’t have to know it to love it.”

“90210: The Musical” runs through Sunday. Tickets are available through broadwayinchicago.com