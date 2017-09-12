2 Men Get 8 Years For Role In 2015 Stabbing Death Of Angelica Escamilla

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men pleaded guilty Monday and were sentenced to eight years in prison for their roles in a 2015 stabbing that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

Raymond Boyle, 23, and 22-year-old John Dalton Stropes both pleaded guilty to the May 29, 2015, fatal stabbing of Angelica Escamilla, according to Cook County court records.

Boyle allegedly enlisted his friends Stropes and Escamilla to help lure a 19-year-old man he feuded with over Facebook to an alley in the 2100 block of West Windsor Avenue in Lincoln Square to beat him.

Boyle allegedly approached their target in the street, and Escamilla and Stropes emerged once they ended up in the alley, Assistant State’s Attorney Barry Quinn said during a court hearing at the time.

The man who was cornered took out a 2-inch pocketknife to scare them but put it away, Quinn said. Escamilla then allegedly punched the man, and Boyle and Stropes followed.

The man who was being attacked backed into a pole, removed the knife from his boot and stabbed Escamilla in the chest, Quinn said. He also stabbed Boyle and Stropes before escaping and calling 911.

A neighbor saw some of the fight as she pulled into her garage and saw two people run past her home, Quinn said. She also saw Escamilla lying on the ground bleeding, and stayed with her until police arrived.

Boyle eventually returned to the alley with his fiancée, who had stopped at a nearby library to use the restroom during the brawl, Quinn said. She apparently heard her friends discussing the attack before she went into the library, and saw Boyle running with blood on his face when she came out.

Boyle tried to explain what happened, but he ran away before police came, leaving the neighbor and his fiancée applying pressure to Escamilla’s wound, Quinn said.

The man who had been beaten was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston for treatment, authorities said. He suffered contusions to the head and ribs, a sprained knee, bruised neck, a bite mark to his back and a chipped front tooth.

Boyle had cuts to his face and refused treatment at Swedish Covenant Hospital, and Stropes suffered multiple stab wounds to his right bicep, left nipple and upper back, authorities said. Stropes was treated at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Boyle and Stropes were charged with Escamilla’s murder because she was killed while they were committing felonies — aggravated battery and engaging in mob action, authorities said.

Boyle and Stropes accepted a plea deal on Monday in front of Cook County Judge Carole M. Howard, according to court records. They were each sentenced to eight years in prison, and were credited for more than two years they served in the Cook County Jail awaiting trial.

Stropes also pleaded guilty to attacking a correctional officer, according to court records. He was sentenced to an additional year and a half in prison.

