Bears-Buccaneers To Be Played As Scheduled Sunday In Tampa

(CBS) A week after Hurricane Irma passed through Florida, the Buccaneers will host the Bears as scheduled Sunday at their home of Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers made that announcement official on Tuesday morning after an assessment of the local damage, this in consultation with the NFL and Tampa Sports Authority.

“We have been working tirelessly with the Tampa Sports Authority, as well as the NFL league office, to ensure that Raymond James Stadium would be available to host our season opener against the Chicago Bears this Sunday.” Buccaneers COO Brian Ford said in a statement. “Hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days. We look forward to providing our fans and the entire region an opportunity to come together this Sunday to kick off our 2017 season.”

The Buccaneers will be playing their season opener after having last Sunday’s scheduled game in Miami canceled due to Hurricane Irma. Other venues were considered by the NFL is Raymond James Stadium and its surrounding area in Tampa proved to be unsafe.

Hurricane Irma struck for many Bears players whose homes or families are based out of Florida. This past weekend, linebacker Pernell McPhee was among those focused on family in Florida, with his grandmother in South Florida as the storm hit.

“As as the first responders go out all through the state of Florida our thought and prayers are with everybody there in the recovery effort,” Bears coach John Fox, who has a home in Marco Island, Florida, said to reporters Monday at Halas Hall.

The Bears are playing for a third straight season in Tampa, with the Buccaneers earning a 36-10 rout last November at Raymond James Stadium.

