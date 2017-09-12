Bears LB Jerrell Freeman Placed On Injured Reserve

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have placed linebacker Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve as part of a series of roster moves conducted Tuesday.
Freeman self-reported a concussion after Sunday’s season opener and also was evaluated for a pectoral injury. The team was unsure of the severity of the pectoral injury, Bears coach John Fox told reporters Monday.
Freeman played in 12 games last season, recording 110 tackles. He missed four games after violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Freeman was named a captain this season, tallying 10 tackles in the season opener.
With Freeman sidelined, the Bears have signed linebacker Jonathan Anderson from the practice squad. Second-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski should assume Freeman’s place alongside Danny Trevathan at inside linebacker.
The Bears have also placed receiver Kevin White on injured reserve, a move expected after he was diagnosed with a fractured scapula. Receiver Tanner Gentry was signed from the practice squad. The team also signed running back Josh Rounds and receiver Mario Alford to the practice squad.
Both Freeman and White are among candidates to be designated for a return off IR. Teams can choose to return two players from IR, and neither has been ruled out to this point.
