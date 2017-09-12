Bears To Sign WR Tanner Gentry To Active Roster

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) In need at receiver, the Bears will promote Tanner Gentry to their active roster, a source confirmed Tuesday.

Gentry’s move to the 53-man roster comes a day after the Bears announced they would place Kevin White on injured reserve with a fractured scapula, which he suffered in Sunday’s season opener.

An undrafted free agent out of Wyoming, Gentry was impressive during training camp but was waived as the Bears finalized their active roster. The team retained him to its practice squad a day later.

The Bears told Gentry they wanted to see him improve his route running skills.

“Continue to work hard in practice and work hard on my route running,” Gentry said last week. “Just continue to get better. When my name is called, I’ll be ready.

“(I hope to) just to be able to run a variety of different routes, be able to drop my weight at the top of routes and get in and out of breaks.”

A corresponding move hasn’t yet been made, though White will likely be placed on injured reserve as soon as Tuesday.

