5 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

Most recently, a man was shot in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 25-year-old was walking in an alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Indiana when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Less than 10 minutes earlier, a woman was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The 24-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 10:16 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Adams when she heard shots and realized she’d been hit in the left foot, police said. She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized.

At 5:52 p.m., someone with a gun approached a 24-year-old woman and fired shots in the 5900 block of South Campbell in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. She was shot in the legs and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

More than four hours before that, an 18-year-old man was shot in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side. He was standing outside at 1:36 p.m. in the 2600 block of East 75th Street when a male walked up and fired shots, police said. The victim was struck in the face, groin and side and was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Monday’s first shooting happened shortly after midnight in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A 23-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk about 12:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Byron when another male walked up and fired multiple shots in his direction, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the back and refused medical attention.

