Cubs Will Open 2018 Season At Marlins Next March 29

(CBS) The Cubs will open the 2018 season at the Miami Marlins next March 29, it was revealed Tuesday as MLB schedules were released.
The Cubs will host the Pirates in their home opener at Wrigley Field next April 9 after a 10-game, 11-day road trip to open the season takes them through Miami, Cincinnati and Milwaukee. This marks the 13th time in the past 17 seasons that the Cubs will open the season on the road.
Breaking from the recent setup of playing one set of four games split between the two sides of town, the Cubs and White Sox will square off in two separate series in 2018. They’ll play May 11-13 at Wrigley Field and from Sept. 21-23 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
In addition the long stretch away from Chicago to open the season, the Cubs have one more three-city road trip. That 10-game, 10-day trip comes from Aug. 31-Sept. 9 at Philadelphia, at Milwaukee and at Washington.