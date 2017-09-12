Elgin Man, 72, Killed In Freak Road Accident

(CBS) — The family of an Elgin grandfather killed in a freak accident in Ohio is asking the public for help.
Jim Putman, 72, was driving with two others down an Ohio interstate on Sept. 4 when, police say, a piece of fencing fell off a truck and through Putman’s windshield.
Putman suffered severe brain trauma and died this past Sunday. The other passengers were not seriously injured.
Now, investigators and the family hope someone may have captured the incident on camera and will come forward.
“We just would like to know what happened,” Putman’s son, J.R., tells CBS 2.
If someone made a mistake, the family just wants to know they’re sorry, he added.
Putman, a widower, is survived by two sons, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.