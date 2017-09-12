Man Found Dead In Car In Possible River North Suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead inside a car Tuesday morning in the River North neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.
Just after 11 a.m., the 18-year-old was found unresponsive by building security in a parking garage in the 500 block of North Kingsbury, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were no signs of trauma.
A police source said the death appears to be a suicide.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
