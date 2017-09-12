Stolen: More Than 400 Cans Of Red Bull Energy Drink

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — The Hammond Police Department is asking the public to take a look at surveillance images on its Facebook page of some prolific theft suspects.
WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
Their alleged crimes include the theft of more than 400 cans of Red Bull energy drink. Police say the suspects have committed numerous thefts at gas stations, convenience stores and other retail outlets.
Sometimes they have been seen with a woman whose image is also posted on the department’s Facebook page.
It’s believed they drive an older model Mercedes with a sunroof. Anyone with information is asked to call (219) 852-2981.