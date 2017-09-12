Stolen: More Than 400 Cans Of Red Bull Energy Drink

By Mike Krauser
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — The Hammond Police Department is asking the public to take a look at surveillance images on its Facebook page of some prolific theft suspects.

red bull suspect 2 Stolen: More Than 400 Cans Of Red Bull Energy Drink

Hammond, Ind. police are seeking this person in connection with a series of Red Bull energy drink thefts. (Facebook/Hammond, Ind. Police)

WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.

Their alleged crimes include the theft of more than 400 cans of Red Bull energy drink. Police say the suspects have committed numerous thefts at gas stations, convenience stores and other retail outlets.

red bull suspect 1 Stolen: More Than 400 Cans Of Red Bull Energy Drink

Hammond, Ind. police are seeking this person in connection with a series of Red Bull energy drink thefts. (Facebook/Hammond, Ind. Police)

Sometimes they have been seen with a woman whose image is also posted on the department’s Facebook page.

It’s believed they drive an older model Mercedes with a sunroof. Anyone with information is asked to call (219) 852-2981.

red bull car Stolen: More Than 400 Cans Of Red Bull Energy Drink

This vehicle is believed to have been involved in the theft of Red Bull energy drinks in Hammond, Ind. (Facebook/Hammond, Ind. police)

 

