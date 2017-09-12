Terry Boers’ Memoir Reflecting On 25 Years At The Score Is Available Nov. 15

(CBS) Terry Boers, a pillar of The Score who was a crucial figure and ubiquitous voice in the station’s rise to prominence, will release his memoir “The Score of a Lifetime: 25 Years Talking Chicago Sports” on Nov. 15.
The book will focus on Boers’ decades of work in the business, recounting many memorable stories and personal reflections of his journey through the sports media. “The Score of a Lifetime” is characterized as “a freewheeling, frank portrait of a man, a career and station no one thought would survive and a city that loves its sports.”
The book is available for $19.95 through Amazon.com and can be pre-ordered here.
Boers retired from The Score early last January after having worked for the station since its inception in 1992.