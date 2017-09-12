Thomason: Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 2

By Jack Thomason–

(CBS) Here are my top 10 waiver adds for 10- and 12-member leagues.

1. Kenny Golladay, (WR, Detroit Lions) – Golladay had a good preseason and came up huge in Week 1. It’s time to go get him if he’s available. Golladay is a 6-foot 4-inch 218-pound receiver who gives Matt Stafford a huge target on the field and in the red zone. He saw seven targets, played 62 percent of the offensive snaps and logged four receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Stafford’s going to continue to develop rapport with Golladay and continue to look his way.

2. Tarik Cohen, (RB, Chicago Bears) – It’s clear Cohen is and will continue to be a major factor in this Bears offense. Cohen is lightning quick and shows great wiggle. He tallied five caries and eight receptions on 12 targets and racked up 113 total yards and a score. He will benefit by the Bears often trailing and will serve as their passing back.

3. Kerwynn Williams/Andre Ellington, (RB, Arizona Cardinals) – Everyone wants the backup who’s going to fill David Johnson’s role and unfortunately, he doesn’t exist. It’s likely that the Cardinals will use a committee approach with Williams and Ellington. They signed D.J. Foster and may think about adding Chris Johnson as well. Ellington played 27 percent of the snaps, and Williams played 12 percent, but Williams saw the touchdown after Johnson went out. He seemed to be the ball-carrier, while Ellington was seeing the targets. Add either one of these players if you can. They play the horrific Colts next week.

4. Cooper Kupp, (WR, L.A. Rams) – Kupp played the second-most snap, was tied for a team-leading six targets and went for 76 yards. He also scored a touchdown and looked to be open on almost every play. This is a similar situation to Golladay, as we saw it in the preseason and Week 1. These rookies are good, and they’re going to continue to see significant snaps and be given opportunities to make plays.

5. Javorius “Buck” Allen, (RB, Baltimore Ravens) – Danny Woodhead was a large part of the Ravens offense and when he went out with an injury, Allen paved his way to 21 carries and 71 yards. He played 50 percent of the snaps and split time with Terrance West. Allen is also a dual threat, which could lead him to more playing time over West. Still, the Ravens’ offense isn’t anything to get excited about, so temper expectations, but if you’re thin at running back, take a stab at Allen.

6. Nelson Agholor, (WR, Philadelphia Eagles) – Everyone knew Zach Ertz was going to have a monster game, but not many called Agholor. There were talks throughout the offseason of Agholor improving, and he showed it in the preseason games. Now he’s caught Carson Wentz’s eye and snagged six of his eight targets for 86yards and a trip to pay dirt. Wentz looks the part, and this pass offense is one you’ll want to have some stock in.

7. Mike Tolbert, (RB, Buffalo Bills) – The Bills continue to say they’re going to feed LeSean McCoy and not worry about his workload. We also know that McCoy is oft-injured and lost a touchdown Sunday because he got nicked up. Even though McCoy saw 27 touches, Tolbert was his clear backup, received time throughout the game and piled up 13 touches plus a touchdown. Regardless of how good McCoy is, we all know it’s only a matter of time until he misses some time. In that case, you’re going to want Tolbert and may even get the benefit of some standalone value too.

8. Alvin Kamara, (RB, New Orleans Saints) – We know the pass receiving back in the Saints’ offense is one you want to own. Mark Ingram caught five balls, but Kamara saw his fair share of carries and targets too. He totaled 11 touches and played in the red zone and on third downs, which shows confidence from the coaching staff that’s raved about him all offseason. It seems like he’s going to have a solid role moving forward. We’re always looking for the next big fantasy start, and if anything happens to Ingram or Adrian Peterson, we may be looking at a breakout for Kamara in this offense.

9. Marlon Mack, (RB, Indianapolis Colts) – While Frank Gore looked good, he’s 34 years old and lacks the explosiveness that Mack brings to the game. Mack played 34 percent of the offensive snaps in comparison to Gore’s 38 percent and touched the ball 11 times while vulturing a touchdown too. He’s likely to be worked into games more to keep Gore fresh while the Colts try to survive without Andrew Luck. At some point, they may turn it over to Mack completely.

10. Charles Clay, (TE, Buffalo Bills)– Between injuries, trades and retirement, Tyrod Taylor hasn’t have many opportunities to work with his new receivers. Clay isn’t part of the new crop, though, and already has Taylor’s trust. That was on display Sunday, when he dropped one touchdown that turned into an interception but still bounced back with a performance of four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Taylor also said after the game that he wants to continue to get the ball into Clay’s hands. At a thin position, he’s worth a look.

Just missed: Chris Carson, Chris Thompson, Gio Bernard, Paul Richardson, Ted Ginn, Allen Hurns, Mohamed Sanu, Jesse James and Austin Hooper.

Jack Thomason is 670 The Score’s fantasy football expert and co-host of “Chicago’s Fantasy Football Today,” which can be heard every Sunday during football season from 8-9 a.m. CT on WSCR-670 and 670thescore.com/listen. Follow him on Twitter@jthomason77 and feel free to ask fantasy questions.