Bears’ Jordan Howard, Markus Wheaton, Kyle Long Limited In Wednesday Practice

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — As he mends a shoulder ailment from his first touchdown of the season, Bears running back Jordan Howard was limited in practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.
Howard was present and active during the portion of practice open to the media. Receiver Markus Wheaton (pinkie finger), guard Kyle Long (ankle) and cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle) were also working in a limited fashion on Wednesday. Their game statuses for Sunday’s contest in Tampa Bay will be made available Friday afternoon at Halas Hall.
Linebacker Christian Jones (back) and safety Deon Bush (hamstring) were also limited in practice, while running back Benny Cunningham (ankle) was held out of work. Safety Adrian Amos missed practice due to personal reasons.
Kickoff between the Bears and Buccaneers comes at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.
