Officials: Body Found In Diversey Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found Wednesday morning in Diversey Harbor on the North Side, according to Chicago police and fire officials.
The body of a black man was found in the water shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the harbor near North Lake Shore Drive and Diversey Parkway, according to Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford and Chicago Police.
The police Marine Unit recovered the body, police said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)