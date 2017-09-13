Cubs Announce Details For Single-Game Playoff Tickets

(CBS) The Cubs on Wednesday released details for single-game playoff tickets.
From noon Tuesday through Sept. 19 at noon, fans can register for a random drawing to win a chance to purchase single-game postseason tickets for a potential National League wild-card game and potential NLDS. In a new policy this year, fans be will required to submit a one-time refundable deposit of $50 in an effort to verify authenticity of each entry and the genuine interest to attend postseason games, the team said.
Fans can register at www.cubs.com/postseason. They’ll will be notified via email if they’re selected. If so, they’ll have a one-time chance to purchase up to four tickets, pending availability. Those tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Cubs hold a two-game lead over the Cardinals and 2.5-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central entering play Wednesday.
“With fall baseball again within our reach, we will continue to offer our successful online registration and random drawing process to ensure as many Cubs fans as possible have the opportunity to purchase postseason tickets,” Cubs senior vice president of sales and marketing Colin Faulkner said in a statement. “We have implemented a new refundable deposit this year as a safeguard to ensure those who register are Cubs fans wishing to attend these sought-after games. Given the tremendous demand, we encourage fans to register today and purchase quickly if their name is selected.”