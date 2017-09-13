Robber Steals Food From Delivery Drivers When They Arrive: Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed two delivery drivers within a 15-minute span early Wednesday on the Northwest Side.
In both incidents, the robber ordered food for delivery then forcibly took the food when the driver arrived, according to an alert from Chicago Police. Police consider the crimes strong-armed robbery.
The first robbery happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Parkside Avenue, and the other incident happened about 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Luna Avenue, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, standing between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6, weighing between 120 and 130 pounds with short, black hair and a dark, brown complexion, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
