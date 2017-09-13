From Chicago, With Love: The Emmy Statues

(CBS) – A critical part of the Emmy Awards took place on Wednesday: the shipping of the actual award statues to Hollywood.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross was at O’Hare International Airport as the figures began their cross-country journey with great fanfare.
Some lucky passengers got to take photos and hold the hand-crafted hardware.
The iconic 6 1/2-pound, gold-plated awards are made by R.S. Owens in Chicago. About 110 boxes filled with the famous statutes were loaded in a United Airlines plane for the four-hour trip to L.A. TSA agents inspected the shipment.
It’s the 17th year United has flown the cherished cargo. Unlike A-list stars, they’re traveling commercial.
The airline says the Emmys landed safely at LAX.
The Emmy Awards will be announced Sunday evening. CBS will air the program beginning at 7 p.m., with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert doing the emcee honors.