Garrett Selling Bags Of Popcorn For 68 Cents

CHICAGO (CBS) — An anniversay party for Garrett popcorn translates into a gift for you.

To celebrate its 68th year, Garrett is selling bags of popcorn for 68 cents, every Wednesday, for limited hours, in September.

Here are the hours:

Chicago Shops: 11am-1pm
Lenox Square Mall (Atlanta): 11am-1pm
Twelve Oaks Mall (Novi, Mich): 5pm-7pm
Dallas Fort Worth Airport: 3pm-5pm
Miracle Mile Shops (Las Vegas): 4pm-6pm
Penn 1 Plaza (New York City): 4pm-6pm
Fashion Centre at Pentagon City (Arlington, Va.): 12pm-2pm

