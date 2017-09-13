Indians Match 1935 Cubs’ Mark With 21st Straight Win

(CBS) The 1935 Cubs have company.
The Indians ran their winning streak to 21 straight games with a 5-3 victory against the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field in Cleveland. That matches the mark of the 1935 Cubs, who won 21 straight games that September en route to the National League pennant. Those Cubs would go on to lose to the Tigers in six game sin the World Series.
Viewed in the logical sense, these Indians and the 1935 Cubs hold the longest streak for most consecutive wins in the modern era (post-1900), as their 21 wins came in 21 games. The 1916 Giants won 26 straight games and are considered by some to hold the record for most consecutive wins, but their streak included a tie in the middle of it. They won 12 straight, tied, then reeled off 14 more victories for 26 in a row without a loss.
Cleveland will have a chance for its 22nd straight win when it plays at Kansas City on Thursday night.