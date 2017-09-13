Mother Of Kenneka Jenkins To Watch Surveillance Video, Investigators Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother of Kenneka Jenkins is expected to review hotel surveillance footage on Thursday from the night her daughter was found dead in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, according to investigators.

A spokesman for Rosemont police told CBS 2 that investigators with the Rosemont police tried to meet with Tereasa Martin, Jenkins’ mother on Wednesday to show her video footage, but she was not able due to medical treatment.

Spokesman Gary Mack said the department plans to meet with Martin on Thursday.

According to Mack, there are 30 hours of tape to look through. They want to be transparent and show the mother what they are looking for. Mack said they will only show Martin relevant video, instead of making her sit through 30 hours of tape.

The video will not be released to the public yet because police do not want to compromise the investigation.

An autopsy on Sunday was inconclusive, pending further studies, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

RELATED: Woman Found Dead In Walk-In Freezer At Rosemont Hotel

In the meantime, the Mayor of Rosemont spoke about what the town is doing to find answers.

“I think everyone wants to know what happened,” said Rosemont Mayor, Bradley Stephens.

Nearly four days after Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Mayor Stephens addresses the death investigation.

“It’s a horrible tragedy no matter which way it ends up,” Stephens said.

Mayor Stephens said federal agencies are assisting the police department, especially after the case took on a life of its own on social media.

“Certain arms of FBI, specialty agencies are helping access records and internet that all takes time,” he said.

Rosemont police are still trying to determine how Kenneka ended up in the walk-in freezer after a party with friends on the hotel’s 9th floor. Yet videos posted online are driving speculation nationwide.

“It’s kind of unfortunate that all of that stuff is convoluting the investigation. Those leads have to be followed up on,” Stephens said.

But community activists who are pressing police for answers say, social media, is helping the case.

“I’m proud that it has blown up to this proportion and that more people are aware,” said Jedidiah Brown, community activist.

“Situations like these will go swept under the rug. It’s important we apply this type of pressure,” said William Calloway, community activist.

Management at the Crowne Plaza Hotel have not answered CBS 2’s requests for comment. Their parent company, IHG Corporate sent CBS 2 a statement saying the hotel owner and its staff are fully cooperating with local authorities.