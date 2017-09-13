Lincolnshire Police Launch Manhunt For Armed Robbery Suspects

(CBS) – Police in north suburban Lincolnshire were searching for armed robbery suspects Wednesday evening following an incident that occurred in Buffalo Grove.
An officer pulled over a vehicle following an armed-robbery bulletin around 7:30 p.m. Three armed suspects fled the vehicle, setting a manhunt in motion, Lincolnshire police said.
The search was centered around Old Half Day Road and Milwaukee Avenue.
Police said they were in the process of notifying residents about the status of the search.