Police Warn Of String Of Nine Logan Square Robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were investigating a string of nine armed robberies in the Logan Square area, largely targeting women walking alone.
Six of the robberies happened last weekend; three in the early hours of Saturday, and three Sunday afternoon and evening.
Most of the robberies involved single female victims who were held up at gunpoint in some cases, according to a community alert.
The robberies happened:
• at 9:42 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 2500 block of West Homer;
• at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee;
• about 2 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 3500 block of West Belden;
• about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 2500 block of North Fairfield;
• about 1 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of North Spaulding;
• at 1:17 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 2800 block of North Campbell;
• about 2:40 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 2200 block of North Sawyer;
• about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West North;
• at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 3300 block of West Palmer.
Police said there were two suspects in at least five of the robberies, three robbers in another, and eight robbers in another. Investigators did not have detailed descriptions of the suspects.
No one was injured in any of the robberies.
Area North detectives were investigating.