Metra Fare-Hike Plan Gets Initial Approval

(CBS) — Metra wants to raise fares for the fourth time in four years, and riders are not happy.

Metra’s board was presented two fare-hike options Wednesday and chose the lesser of the two.

But spokesperson Michael Gillis said that still means increases of between 4.1 and 8.4 percent for monthly passes and 8 to 12.6 percent for 10-ride tickets.

Pam, a rider who lives in Edison Park, tells WBBM’s Bob Roberts she knows what she will do.

“I’ll start taking the CTA,” she said.

Another rider, Michael Una, said the increases are steep enough to prompt some riders to switch to personal cars and other options that are “not the best for us, collectively.”

The rejected option would have raised some 10-ride ticket prices by as much as 20 percent.

Metra says the costs of materials and personnel have increased, including a federally mandated automatic train stop system designed to prevent accidents.

Gillis said that most of the blame belongs to the state, which began imposing a 2 percent fee on its sales tax collections as part of the state budget agreement.

The fare increase still faces public hearings and votes by the Metra and RTA boards. It would take effect Feb. 1.