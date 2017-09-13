Pregnant Naperville Woman Robbed Of Wallet, Wedding Rings In Jewel-Osco Parking Lot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pregnant Naperville woman is asking people to be on the look out for her stolen wedding rings.
The incident happened Tuesday outside a Jewel-Osco near 95th Street and Route 59 in Naperville. The woman told police she felt something she thought was a gun jab her in the back, as a man demanded her wallet and rings.
The woman has turned to social media asking anyone who might see her rings to contact her and not to resell them. She also said she was too afraid to turn around and look at her assailant’s face, but she did see two people drive away in a maroon car.
Naperville Police are investigating the robbery.
“It was reported that a subject approached the victim from behind and put something up to her back, which she thought was a gun, and was robbed of her rings and her wallet,” said Naperville Police Commander, Louis Cammiso.
The woman was pretty upset about losing her wedding and engagement rings. Commander Cammiso confirmed the woman did not get a look at the person and did not see a weapon. She thinks there were two men driving an older maroon car.
Police are checking surveillance video.