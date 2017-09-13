County Board Showdown Looms For Sweetened Beverage Tax

CHICAGO (CBS) — The battle over Cook County’s controversial sweetened beverage tax takes center stage at Wednesday’s county board meeting, as opponents launch an effort to repeal the tax.

More than 90 people – both for and against the tax – have signed up to speak at Wednesday’s board meeting, where Commissioner Richard Boykin will introduce his plan to repeal the tax.

Boykin said he has a 10-point plan to reduce spending in order to balance the county’s budget without the $17 million in monthly revenue expected from the penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages.

His proposal likely will go to committee, under the board’s normal rules of procedure, unless the majority of the board decides to suspend the rules to put the plan to an immediate vote.

The board was split 8-8 over the tax last year, and Board President Toni Preckwinkle cast the deciding vote to pass it. It’s unclear if Boykin has the votes to approve his repeal plan.

Preckwinkle spoke at the City Club of Chicago’s breakfast earlier Wednesday, and her speech focused on the importance of this tax to fill a $174 million dollar budget deficit, and to promote better health.

“To any commissioner considering this action, I remind you that a vote to repeal is a vote to fire front-line health care providers; doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals who help serve our most vulnerable,” she said.

Recent polls have showed 87 percent of Cook County residents disapprove of the tax.

Preckwinkle admitted she didn’t expect that kind of pushback from the public, but said if opponents are serious about repealing the tax, she noted the tax is expected to generate more than $200 million in revenue for next year’s budget.

“Those who support repeal will have to identify those programs and services that they intend to cut to make up the $200 million in revenue loss,” she said.

Commissioner John Fritchey, who voted against the tax, said in a Facebook post he does not expect a resolution to the repeal effort on Wednesday.

If the measure is sent to committee, the earliest the full board could vote would be their next meeting in October.