White Sox Score Twice In 9th To Top Royals, 5-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia drove in runs in the ninth inning as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-3, on Wednesday.

Abreu’s sacrifice fly scored Tim Anderson, who led off the inning with a single, took second on a wild pitch by Scott Alexander (4-4) and stole third.

Garcia’s single to center scored Yoan Moncada with the second run. Garcia is hitting an American League-leading .432 against left-handed pitchers.

The Royals tied the score at 3 in the eighth. Alcides Escobar singled in one run, while pinch runner Terrance Gore scored the other on an Alex Gordon groundout.

Juan Minaya (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the victory. The White Sox won two of three in the series.

Adan Engel hit a two-run double in the second for Chicago, scoring Tyler Saladino and Kevan Smith. Engel has nine of his 20 RBIs this season against the Royals.

After Royals starter Eric Skoglund retired the first two batters in the third, he gave up a double to Garcia, walked Matt Davidson and gave up an RBI single to Saladino.

The Royals loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but came away empty. Melky Cabrera flied out to center and Eric Hosmer grounded out to end the threat.

Skoglund lasted only three innings and 66 pitches, giving up three runs on five hits. He threw 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball to beat Detroit 1-0 in his big league debut on May 30. Since then, Skoglund has given up 17 runs on 26 hits and 10 walks over 10 2/3 innings. He has a 14.34 ERA in four starts and one relief appearance.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito yielded one run, a homer by Salvador Perez in the sixth inning, in 6 1/3 innings. Giolito has a 1.75 ERA and has held opposing batters to a .140 batting average in his past four starts.

ON THE ROAD, AGAIN

The Royals hit the road Thursday to begin a 12-day, 11-game, four-city, two-country trip. It consists of four games in Cleveland, three in Toronto, three in Chicago and one in New York, which is a makeup from a May 25 rainout. The last time the Royals had a four-city trip was April 29-May, 11, 2005, and they went 3-9.

MORIN HOMECOMING

RHP Mike Morin, who grew up in the Kansas City, watched several games at Kauffman Stadium.

“I remember coming to games with the Hy-Vee level seats up top for $5 with a student ID,” said Morin, whom the Royals claimed off waivers Monday from the Angels.

“I remember coming and watching a Cardinals game when Mark McGwire was doing his thing. It was cool. It’s something you dream of as a kid to have this opportunity. What a cool thing to have happen.”

Morin made his Royals debut, striking out Matt Davidson in the ninth, the only batter he faced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (elbow) will likely come off the disabled list and start Sunday at Cleveland. He would be on a 65 pitch-limit range. . RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique) is expected to rejoin the team in Cleveland and be activated. He returned to Arizona to be with his wife for the birth of their third child.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP James Shields, who starts the series opener at Detroit, snapped a 11-game winless skid in his previous start, beating the Giants on Saturday and allowing one run and two hits over a season-high seven innings. LHP Chad Bell will start for the Tigers.

Royals: RHP Jake Junis, who starts Thursday at Cleveland, is 4-0 with a 2.48 ERA in his past six starts. RHP Josh Tomlin will start for the Indians.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.