Kangaroo Escapes Wisconsin Petting Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) — Joey’s no fugitive, but it did take sheriff’s deputies to bring him back after the 5-year-old kangaroo escaped from a petting zoo at a Wisconsin pumpkin patch on Thursday.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s office confirmed its officers were notified of the escaped kangaroo around 7:15 a.m.
Police determined the kangaroo, a 5-year-old named Joey, had gotten loose from Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, which features a petting zoo. The kangaroo apparently had kicked open the gate of its enclosure, and wandered west down Wisconsin Highway L.
The sheriff’s office said the kangaroo was caught and safely returned to the farm.