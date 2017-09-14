Fall Out Boy Gives Back To Chicago, Helps Students Learn Food Education

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rock band with local roots is giving back to the area’s schoolchildren.
Fall Out Boy announced Thursday an effort to help Chicago students learn about food education and gardening.
The band got its start in Wilmette in 2001. Now, on its website, it says it’s taking its first step in becoming a “champion for Chicago.”
The band is teaming up with Back to the Roots, Inc., an Oakland, California-based start-up, to bring gardening and food education to 20,000 area schoolchildren, including kits that allow the students the experience of growing their own food.
The band also will launch a campaign called “Fall Out Boy Champion,” to honor local heroes across the country, giving away concert tickets at each stop to those it judges to be “local champions.”