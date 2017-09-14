Fall Out Boy Gives Back To Chicago, Helps Students Learn Food Education

CHICAGO (CBS) — A rock band with local roots is giving back to the area’s schoolchildren.

Fall Out Boy announced Thursday an effort to help Chicago students learn about food education and gardening.

Today's the day we're officially announcing the Fall Out Boy Fund. A way for us to give back to Chicago. — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 14, 2017

The band got its start in Wilmette in 2001. Now, on its website, it says it’s taking its first step in becoming a “champion for Chicago.”

The band is teaming up with Back to the Roots, Inc., an Oakland, California-based start-up, to bring gardening and food education to 20,000 area schoolchildren, including kits that allow the students the experience of growing their own food.

To kick things off, we're donating & teaming up w @BacktotheRoots to provide 20k elementary school kids in the Chicago area w food education — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 14, 2017

We’re taking these first steps to become a champion for Chicago, but we’re not stopping there. — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 14, 2017

With the #MANIAtour coming up, we want to do something special with the other funds we’ve raised… — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 14, 2017

The band also will launch a campaign called “Fall Out Boy Champion,” to honor local heroes across the country, giving away concert tickets at each stop to those it judges to be “local champions.”

Which is why we came up with the idea for The Champion of the M A N I A Tour https://t.co/lVRODRJVM0 #FOBChampion — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 14, 2017

A way for us to honor local champions. Kind, generous, brave people who are helping change the world for the better https://t.co/lVRODRJVM0 — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 14, 2017