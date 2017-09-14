Obama Library Debate Precedes Public Hearing On Project

(CBS) – Discussion about the benefits of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side – and also some concerns — resurfaced Thursday, as the foundation driving the project held a public meeting.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports.

The Obama Presidential Library won’t open for a few years, but that didn’t stop passionate activists from camping out overnight at McCormick Place to have their voices heard.

These skeptical residents want the Obama Foundation to sign a written agreement promising they won’t be displaced. They say they don’t object to the center and agree it would be good for the South Shore.

Some say the neigbhorhood is already benefiting.

Business owner Alissa Starks’ mixed-use project at 71st and Jeffrey is less than mile from the site of the Obama Presidential Center.

Ald. Leslie Hairston says businesses are “taking a second look” at the neighborhood now.

And with more than 2,000 jobs projected, Hairston is preparing community residents for construction positions.

Meanwhile, homeowners like Ce Cole are excited about the rise in property values. Her four-bedroom home in the Jackson Park Highlands area was once valued at $950,000 but is appraised at $650,000 currently. Realtors tell her if she waits a couple of years to sell it, the value could rise to $800,000.

“People want to be in proximity to great things,” she says.