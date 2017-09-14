Pawar, Running Mate Emphasize Public Housing Needs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois gubernatorial candidate Ameya Pawar says public housing is a statewide issue in this campaign.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.
Democrat Pawar is supporting his running mate Cairo Mayor Tyrone Coleman and his call for more federal and state help preserving public housing in downstate Illinois and elsewhere.
Pawar, a Chicago alderman, likens it to his vocal opposition back when the Emanuel Administration closed dozens of Chicago schools.
He says that when you close schools, you close communities. And when you neglect housing, it’s like closing a community, he says.
Pawar and Coleman are pushing for guidelines on closing schools and preservation of available public housing.
Coleman was in Chicago to ask federal housing officials to stop turning a deaf ear to public housing.
Pawar echoes the sentiment.