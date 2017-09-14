Police Oversight Agency Missing Key Element At Launch

(CBS) — Mayor Emanuel is defending the formal launch of Chicago’s police oversight agency this week, though it will be missing what some say is a crucial element.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.
There is still no Civilian Advisory Board for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).
City officials and community leaders are still working out how it will be created.
Mayor Emanuel says the public can still have confidence in COPA. But, Arewa Karen Winters, whose 16-year-old relative Pierre Loury was shot and killed by police, is concerned COPA will be like the Independent Police Review Authority.
Winters also wants the community involved in any federal court consent decree worked out between the city and Illinois Attorney General.