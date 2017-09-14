Cubs Great Sandberg Brags About Hair Transplant; “I Love The Way It Looks!”

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ryne Sandberg has hair again.
The Cubs’ Hall-of-Fame second baseman is showing off a new “do” created by “Restore,” the same company that’s put hair on Brian Urlacher, Eddie Olczyk and others. WBBM’s Josh Liss reports.
The 57-year-old Sandberg was tired of his thinning hair and said the last straw was a grandchild teasing him.
The restoration procedures took place last year while his former team was on it’s way to winning the World Series.
He said with today’s technology even a current player could pull it off and fit in. And his grandkid is complimenting him now.
“I feel good. It gives me more options,” Sandberg said.