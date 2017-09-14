Cubs Great Sandberg Brags About Hair Transplant; “I Love The Way It Looks!”

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ryne Sandberg has hair again.

The Cubs’ Hall-of-Fame second baseman is showing off a new “do” created by “Restore,” the same company that’s put hair on Brian Urlacher, Eddie Olczyk and others. WBBM’s Josh Liss reports.

sandberg before and after Cubs Great Sandberg Brags About Hair Transplant; I Love The Way It Looks!

Ryne Sandberg before and after Restore hair treatment. (photos provided to WBBM)

The 57-year-old Sandberg was tired of his thinning hair and said the last straw was a grandchild teasing him.

The restoration procedures took place last year while his former team was on it’s way to winning the World Series.

He said with today’s technology even a current player could pull it off and fit in. And his grandkid is complimenting him now.

“I feel good. It gives me more options,” Sandberg said.

