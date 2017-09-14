Woman Charged With DUI For Fatal Near West Side Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is facing DUI charges for a crash early Monday that left one man dead and five other people injured on the Near West Side.

Tiara S. Richardson, 29, of the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI involving an accident resulting in death, a misdemeanor count of DUI and a citation for disobeying a red light, according to Chicago Police.

Richardson was driving a 1992 Volvo southbound at 12:10 a.m. on South Oakley Boulevard when she ran a red light and the Volvo was struck on the driver’s side by a Dodge Charger that was westbound in the 2300 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The Charger, which had a green light, then veered into a light pole.

Richardson and the Volvo’s other occupants, a 33-year-old man and three females, were all taken to Stroger, Mount Sinai and Northwestern hospitals, according to police and fire officials. At least one person was pinned inside one of the vehicles.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name was not released Tuesday night.

The females were listed in serious-but-stable condition.

The driver of the Charger, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Richardson’s bond was set at $500,000, and she remained hospitalized in police custody Wednesday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. Her next court date was scheduled for Oct. 2.

