Police: Man Attempted To Assault Manager Of Lincoln Square Perfume Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating the attempted assault of a 26-year-old woman Thursday afternoon while she was working at a Lincoln Square perfume store on the Northwest Side.

“At first I thought it was a robbery. I didn’t think he was after me,” said Dulce Carreon.

But he was after her.

A man tried to attack a manager in a Lincoln Square store – his lunge and her quick reaction – it was all caught on camera.

At 2:52 p.m., the woman was behind the counter of Palette Fragrances, 4819 N. Western Ave., when an unknown male chased her from behind the counter, according to Chicago Police and a surveillance video released by the store. Fearing a confrontation, the woman ran out of the store while the male continued to chase her.

She avoided the suspect, who then ran off in an unknown direction, police said. The woman did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect is still on the loose. Area North detectives are investigating the incident.

Palette’s Frangrances was closed on Friday after staff were too scared to work. The store will reopen on Saturday with new, but undisclosed security measures in place.

The victim asks the public to watch the video closely so that the man does not attack again.

