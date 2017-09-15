Man Seriously Wounded In Chatham Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
He was standing outside about 1:05 a.m. in the 500 block of East 79th Street when a vehicle pulled up beside him and someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
The man walked into Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was transferred in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hopsital.
