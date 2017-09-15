City Of Chicago Launch COPA, New Police Review Authority

CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago has officially launched its newest authority to investigate police misconduct.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability replaces the Independent Police Review Authority.
Mayor Emanuel said it is the latest chapter in what he calls a 40-year effort to reform the process for disciplining police in Chicago.
“There are efforts in this city on police reform that go back 40 years,” Emanuel said. “We have tried before and have not succeeded. On the efforts that it takes to put us on the road of reform and see it all the way through and stay constantly vigil – we have wavered, we have wobbled.”
Sharon Fairly, who headed IPRA is also in charge of COPA. And while the boss remains the same, she promises more and better investigators, improved interaction with police and other tools to bring better results in police misconduct investigations.